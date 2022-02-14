Members of the 2022 Warrior forensics team include (back row, left to right) Coach Steve Lauber; Matthea Lenz, Caleb Wensel, Joseph Metzger, Jackson Voelker, Grant Schneider, Rose Hissom and Trey Lauber. Middle row, left to right: Maria Vik, Mara Minning, Logan Wensel, Farah Stuebs, Aubrey Wilke, John Loest, Kaelynn Gulczynski, Ethan Lozano, Austin Schwab, Greta Pingel, and Aree Huwe. Front row, left to right: Grace Meinel, Isabella Alvarez, Lillian Frohmader, Emma Smulders, Ruby Langille, Noelle Vanderhoof, Grace Cody, Elsa Johannson, Ambria McCrary, Clara Grow and Julia Schauer.
For the 12th straight year, Lakeside Lutheran’s Forensics Team with coach Steve Lauber earned the Capitol Conference Championship. On Feb. 7, the competition at Lodi High School featured students in 17 different speaking categories. Of the 11 conference schools participating, Lakeside Lutheran finished on top with a total of 288 points—ahead of Lake Mills High School (134) Belleville High School (108), Luther Prep (97), and Lodi (77).
Leading the way for Lakeside Lutheran were: Aubrey Wilke, Waterloo, first in Demonstration; Rose Hissom, Oconomowoc, first in Extemporaneous; Greta Pingel, Sun Prairie, first in Farrago and Grace Cody, Juneau, second in Farrago; Logan Wensel, Johnson Creek, first in Moments in History and Trey Lauber, Lake Mills, second in Moments in History; Farah Stuebs, Lake Mills, and Mara Minning, Watertown, second in Playacting; Austin Schwab, Fort Atkinson, first in Poetry; Matthea Lenz, Oconomowoc, second in Prose; Ethan Lozano, Waterloo, first in Radio Speaking; Elsa Johannson, Columbus, first in Solo Acting Serious; Caleb Wensel, Johnson Creek, first in Special Occasion; and Maria Vik, Fort Atkinson, first in Storytelling.
The full team of 25 will now begin their state competition at Wisconsin High School Forensics Association (WHSFA) sub-districts, which are being held at Lake Mills High School on Feb. 21, in hopes of advancing to the district meet and, from there, to the Forensics State Tournament in early April.