Twenty-one Class A entries from Lake Mills High School earned a starred-first rating at the Wisconsin State Music Association Solo-Ensemble District level event held Feb. 26 at Lake Mills High School.
Starred-first ratings in Class A, the highest level of music difficulty, qualify musicians to perform at the WSMA State Festival at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Saturday, April 30, which will be the first in-person state festival since 2019.
Four ensemble groups from the high school will be advancing to the state festival: alternative string ensemble, show choir, string choir and a vocal ensemble.
The following students will be performing at state as soloists: Sofiya Ackerman (alto saxophone), Ian Saylor (string bass), Silas Frandy (piano), Alena Hollenberger (violin), Remy Klawitter (violin), Leola Becker (vocal art song), Angie Dressel (vocal art song, vocal theater), Chloe Thompson (vocal art song, flute), Kyle Popowski (vocal art song, vocal theater), Sydney Williams (vocal art), Hunter Davies (vocal theater), and Sys Skudlarczyk (vocal theater).
Allie Mitchell and Chloe Thompson will perform at the April 30 state festival as a flute duet. The vocal duet of Chloe Thompson and Kyle Popowski also advanced to state.
The Lake Mills High School alternative string ensemble headed to state consists of Hannah Alexander, Angie Dressel, Gray Frandy, Jadyn Haseleu, Mel Middleton, Allie Mitchell, Brianna Radloff, Nina Sapp, Chloe Thompson, and Emma Zimmermann. The string choir advancing to state consists of Eleah Castro, Claudia Curtis, Alena Hollenberger, Remy Klawitter, Ian Saylor, Sys Skudlarczyk, Rayne Smyers, and Gil Stevens.
Members of the show choir, that will be performing at the state event, include John Bade, Leola Becker, Hunter Davies, Angie Dressel, Kate FitGibbon, Silas Frandy, Jeanne Green, Sheel Gupta, Alaric Keebler, Shawna Kelly, Allie Mitchell, Nev Ninneman, Kyle Popowski, Maddie Sanchez, Sam Sarac, Sys Skudlarcyzk, Tommy Stewart, Kenzie Syvrud, Chloe Thompson, and Sydney Williams.
The 10-member vocal ensemble representing Lake Mills High School consists of John Bade, Eddy Eveland, Silas Frandy, Sheel Gupta, Silas Jenness, Alaric Keebler, Kaleb Koester, Logan Patrick, Kyle Popowski, and Sam Sarac.
Additionally a total of 13 Lake Mills High School Class A solos received a first rating, eight Class A entries received a second rating, nine class B entries received a first rating, seven class B entries received a second rating, and two Class C solos received a first rating.
Among the 48 Lake Mills Middle School entries were two class A, 13 class B and 33 class C.