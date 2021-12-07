A former Lake Mills resident has recently published a book and has decided to donate all proceeds from the sales to the Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society.
Ed Morse's book is titled "Water Rich: the History of Drinking Water in Wisconsin." The book is filled with stories of the struggles of communities around the state to develop water supplies, including the construction of the Lake Mills municipal water system in 1891.
He explores multiple topics including where the first settlers of Lake Mills obtained drinking water, how the plumbing at Watertown's Octagon House was ahead of its time, how a pipeline from Waukesha County supplied Chicago's 1893 World's Fair, and about the cryptosporidium outbreak in Milwaukee.
Morse is a hydrogeologist with a strong interest in history. He had a long career as an environmental consultant, primarily in the eastern states from Florida to Michigan. He hastaught courses in geology and environmental science at Illinois State University and later as adjunct faculty at Carroll College, Upper Iowa University and Madison College. He became familiar with the water industry in Wisconsin when he worked briefly for the Milwaukee Water Department and later for the Wisconsin Rural Water Association, during which he provided technical assis-tance to hundreds of water utilities in all parts of the state.
When Morse and his wife, Jeanine moved to Lake Mills 20 years ago, they bought the historic Bruns House on the corner of West Lake Street and Ferry Drive and worked to restore it to its original Victorian charm. Morse served as a Jefferson County Supervisor representing the east side of Lake Mills for 10 years and while there he was Chair of the Historic Sites Preservation Council.
The couple recently moved to Northern California yet still consider Lake Mills to be home. This prompted Morse to donate all proceeds from sale of the book to the Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society. The book can be purchased at the Corner Mercantile at the corner of Lake Street and Main or ordered on line by contacting lakemillsaztalanhistori-cal@gmail.com. or by visiting www.lakemillsaztalanhistory.com.