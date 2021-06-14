The Humane Society of Jefferson County is excited to be having Trivia Night on Monday, June 28. Trivia Night is being generously hosted by Mr. Brews Taphouse at 201 N. Main St. in Fort Atkinson. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the competition will commence at 6 p.m. Tables of up to 4 are $20 and going fast. Go to https://hsjc-wis.com/trivia/ to register today. Trivia Night is sure to be a fun and friendly competition that challenges your knowledge of random trivia facts! During the event this night, there will be guest bartenders from the HSJC, specialty beer and a yappy hour menu. All of the proceeds raised will directly benefit the animals in our care!
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, Community Outreach Coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, Executive Director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call 920-674-2048.