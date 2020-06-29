Kalei Meyer, from Lake Mills, was an award winner during the virtual 2020 MAGD EXPO at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The MAGD EXPO is normally held in early May on the UW-Whitewater campus as a one-day event featuring a juried show of interactive entertainment in 2D, 3D, aural, virtual and animated creative work. This year it was moved to a virtual environment and ran May 19-June 19. The entire event was run through the website www.magdexpo.com and student projects can still be viewed through the site.
Meyer, a media arts and game development major, won Best in Show and People's Choice in the Audio/Interactive/Physical category for Student App Series. The categories for entries included: 2D, 3D, Video, Audio/Interactive/Physical and Games. There were 53 different entries this year.
This event helps students gain experience by sharing their work with the public in a professional setting and receive feedback from industry experts. The Media Arts and Game Development program's mission is to deliver effective and relevant interdisciplinary curriculum responsive to the growing needs of the rapidly evolving and emerging time-based and interactive media disciplines and professions. To find out more about the MAGD program, go to: https://www.uww.edu/cac/magd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.