Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library will host a home garden tour on Saturday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. There is no charge for the tour but donations are welcome and will be used to fund library programs sponsored by The Friends.
The five gardens on the tour may be visited in any order. Brochures with a map of the tour and descriptions of the gardens are available at the L.D. Fargo Public Library. Gardens are located at: 409 Mulberry St. (Carol and John O’Brien); 512 Mulberry St. (Mary and Ron Thompson); 609 Mulberry St. (Doug Fritsch); 723 Linden St. (Jill and Chris Albanese); and 241 Fremont St. (Jannett and Don Childs).
The Friends are also selling raffle tickets for a “Garden Patch” quilt created and donated by Wendy Butler Berns. Tickets may be purchased at the library and at the farmers markets on July 7 and 14. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. The winner need not be present to win.