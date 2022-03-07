Last Tuesday the canasta group celebrated their annual Mardi Gras Day with a King cake provided by Vicki and Morris. Shown left to right are Mary Ann Selke, Morris Wickliffe, Gwen Hansen, Ellen Braatz, Joyce Mortensen, Shirley Hinzman, Carolyn Liedtke and Peggy Zablocki.
Watching the news of all that is happening in the Ukraine and seeing how devastating it is for so many made me think of the only person that I know that is from there. I have stayed in touch with Viky as she no longer lives in Lake Mills and have gained a deeper understanding of her love for her home country. Seeing the Ukrainians that are fighting for their homeland, those that are fleeing to safer areas, and the devastation they are leaving behind is so hard for her to watch as her mother still lives in the Ukraine.
Each holiday or celebration Viky shared a tradition of her country by making a special recipe or preparing a food that was symbolic for that day. She would explain when it was served and the meaning behind it. The table would be filled with special salads containing a mix of ingredients not always found together in recipes that I was familiar with, breads that were colorful, and amazing over-the-top fancy desserts. By sharing with others, it was her way of keeping the love and culture of her homeland nearer to her. As I see the determination of the families that are forced to leave not only their country but their family behind, I understand a bit more of not only her steadfastness but also her sadness and worry for her loved ones.
Last Tuesday the canasta group celebrated their annual Mardi Gras Day with a King cake provided by Vicki and Morris. It is a colorful bread decorated with multi colors and a plastic baby hidden inside. The person that gets the piece with the baby is supposed to provide the cake the following year. We did not wear as many beads as those attending the actual Mardi Gras Parade in New Orleans but had a fun afternoon.
Thanks to Fort HealthCare for providing the Boost Brain and Memory Class that Club 55 is now offering. We are hoping to offer a second class as there has been a lot of interest and we have started a waiting list.
Join us for a special St. Patrick’s Day Bingo on Wednesday, March 16. Bring a silly or fun prize wrapped in green to help celebrate!