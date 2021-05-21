On Sunday, June 6, 2021, after the 10:30 a.m. church service, the members of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills will gather to celebrate the retirement of Mrs. Terri Happel after 42 years of dedicated service to the congregation and its families.
Terri started her career working for the City of Lake Mills at the Light and Water Office in 1972. She worked there until 1978 when she and her husband, Chuck, started their family. In 1979, the then secretary at St. Paul, Marilyn Lohmann, contacted Terri to assist with typing report cards for the school. In 1980 she took over creating the church bulletin and newsletter. One perk of the job that worked well for Happel was the flexible hours. She was able to be home with her young children during the day and work when her husband was home. Terri recalls heading in to the school to work in the very early hours of the morning one day, only to have the Lake Mills Police Department arrive to ensure everything at the church was ok!
In 1986 Terri began to serve as the St. Paul Church Secretary and following the retirement of Marilyn Lohmann in 1987, she took over the school secretary position as well. When St. Paul first opened its new facility at the south end of Lake Mills in 2005, she packed up her office with the help of friends and family and transferred to the new site early. She wanted to have her office completely set up and running so she would be able to help others with the transition. Preparation and willingness to help others is an aspect of her work that Happel has always excelled in.
Terri also took her role as the first point of contact at St. Paul seriously. Knowing that first impressions last a long time, Terri said, “even if I’m up to my eyebrows in work, I always stop to greet and listen to people who come into the office. The work can wait, people shouldn’t.” Her dedication and desire to show everyone who enters the St. Paul office that they were important could be seen and felt not only by visitors but also by current students, alumni, new members, and lifelong members of St. Paul. Terri’s calm and caring approach and an ear that is always ready and happy to listen are skills that come not from training, but from the heart.
One of the other highlights of her career has been working with the students of St. Paul’s school. Terri said she has been blessed in watching so many children grow up through their years at St. Paul. And she finds particular joy when former students’ children begin attending St. Paul’s school. It is fun to see the next generation of a family come to school, even if she sometimes called those students by their parents’ names! In addition to showing visitors to the front office of St. Paul how important they were, Terri worked to make sure each student who came to the office felt the same. The lasting impact of Mrs. Happel’s approach is noted by so many current and former students and members of St. Paul.
The congregation of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church invites you to join in the celebration of Terri Happel’s 42-year career at the 10:30 a.m. church service on Sunday, June 6, 2021, with a presentation and celebration to follow. For more information on the retirement celebration or St. Paul Church and School, please contact Pastor Bruce McKenney, Pastor Timothy Nass, or Pastor Douglas Tomhave at 920-648-2235.