Club 55: I don’t know if she is Irish, but she certainly had the ‘luck of the Irish’ when she guessed the number of green Hershey Kisses in the jar at the senior center. Marilyn DeBoom guessed 152 and the correct number was 153. Congratulations Marilyn! You will have to share your guessing strategy for future contests.
Our contest this week is: ‘My Dad was the best at’…Maybe your dad was the best at fixing your bike, making the best French toast, teaching you how to fish, the possibilities are endless. Send your memory or story to the Club 55 Facebook page or to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us.
We had a great time with our St Patrick’s Day bingo last week. There was a Blood Drive in the RLAC gym where we usually meet so we had people in the hallway, and two rooms still able to physically distance. There was a lot of ‘wearing of the green’, McDonalds provided us with shamrock shakes and we had a great afternoon. Our bingo this week is sponsored by Bia Food Company. Join us Wednesday, March 24 from 1-2:30 p.m. at RLAC for a chance to win coupons for their great dinners.
There are still a lot of new puzzles being donated to Club 55 for you. Come in and grab a couple to help pass the time during this rainy week. Club 55 is a gathering place for older adults and there is no membership fee. Stop in and see what we have for you. It still surprises me when people stop in and say, “This is the first time that I have been inside of this building.” RLAC is a former elementary school and has been open to the community for many different events for some time now which is why it is amazing that it is a new opportunity for some. For former students, come and see how it has changed.
Our foot Care for is scheduled for Wednesday, April 14 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. This is an essential service that Deb, an R.N., provides to many of the senior centers in our area. The cost is $15, bring your own towel, and make an appointment by calling Club 55 at 920-728-2176. Masks are required for all activities.
You may come and use the Fitness room at RLAC anytime during the Club 55 hours which are 10 a.m. - noon on Mon., Tues. and Thurs. and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Wed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.