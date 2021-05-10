mkCellular has been named a 2020 “Elite Performer” by UScellular for the sales and operational excellence their Lake Mills location displayed throughout the year. The Elite Performer recognition is awarded annually by UScellular to its best-performing exclusive retail agents that meet specific goals across a range of categories. mkCellular is one of 17 independently owned businesses across the country that received this honor for their 2020 performance.
As a 2020 Elite Performer, MK Cellular will be awarded a cash bonus, recognized at a special UScellular event and provided a personalized Elite Performer award and memento. To qualify for the recognition, they had to achieve year-over-year customer growth, achieve elevated goals for revenue metrics and maintain financial and operational success.
“Being named an Elite Performer takes a commitment to excellence, and we congratulate MK Cellular for this achievement,” said Kristy Baron, director of sales and operations for UScellular in Wisconsin. “This award shows their dedication to running their business successfully while supporting an excellent wireless experience for our customers.”
“MK Cellular is honored to be awarded as an Elite Performer for the ninth time,” says Kory Knickrehm, owner of MK Cellular. “We have been working with UScellular for 18 years and are extremely proud of the achievements of our employees and the continued support of our communities at our eight locations across southeast Wisconsin.”
In addition to its company-owned retail locations, UScellular works with hundreds of agents across the country to help serve customers in both urban and rural areas.
