The Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, scheduled for May 9, 2020, the second Saturday in May, has been postponed.
The NALC and its partners will reschedule the food drive for a later date this year. The food drive is a critical source of food assistance for restocking food pantries prior to the summer break in the school year. Many families depend on food from the food drive to replace school breakfasts and lunches.
The Letter Carrier Food Drive was started 27 years ago and it is the largest food drive in the nation. It has collected more than one billion pounds of food in that time. This year, partners include the U.S. Postal Service, National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association, United Food and Commercial Workers Union, United Way, the AFL-CIO, (American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations), Valpak, Kellogg’s, Valassis (a media and marketing services company), and CVS Health.
Millions of Americans donate food to help fight hunger in their communities. The NALC encourages people who want to donate food or money to contact local food banks.
