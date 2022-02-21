Hogs for Heroes, a Wisconsin-based charity, is now accepting applications from injured Wisconsin Veteran Riders for their next SIX Harley-Davidson motorcycles, which will be gifted in May-July of 2022.
“We proudly gifted a record six bikes in 2021; and, to start off our 2022 season, we will be selecting the first six of EIGHT Wisconsin Veteran riders to receive this healing gift and return to riding during the May-July timeframe,” said Hogs for Heroes President Kevin Thompson.
The application period opened Feb. 1, 2022 and submissions must be postmarked by March 5, 2022. All application materials can be found at www.hogsforheroeswi.org, under the “Application and Selection” tab.
The second and final application period of 2022 will open in May. All qualified applications not selected in the first wave will be held for reconsideration alongside all new applications received in the second wave of the year.
“We are working to help those injured veterans who once had a passion for riding and now find themselves without the means or ability to have a bike in their life,” said Thompson. “Getting back on the road has been powerful healing for our 22 recipients and we encourage Wisconsin veteran riders who have been injured in the course of active duty, and are longing to return to riding, to apply as this program is for them.”
Thompson continued, “Previous recipients have found great solace being back on a bike and regaining the freedom, camaraderie and peace that motorcycling provides. Just as importantly, recipients have subsequently found new ways to continue serving their community and fellow veterans by getting a motorcycle back in their lives. We encourage people to share this information with friends and family and help us find our next Wisconsin veterans.”
Hogs for Heroes is a Wisconsin 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to healing the mental and physical wounds suffered by our Wisconsin Veterans during active duty, through the therapeutic benefits of owning and riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
It was founded in 2015 in Madison, Wisconsin by Kevin and Audra Thompson, along with his brother and sister-in-law Craig and Michelle Thompson, with the belief that there is a long-standing tie between our military, its service members and the benefits of motorcycle riding.
All application materials for their giftings, as well as additional information on the organization, can be found at www.hogsforheroeswi.org. Be sure to follow the organization on Facebook (Hogs for Heroes).