Following is the list of blood donors from the Dec. 7, 2021, blood drive recently held in Lake Mills:
Olivia Bartels, Jane Berg, Wendy Berns, Anita Bennett, Elizabeth Brandel, Kari Buechel, James Buege, Catherine Burrow, Jo Christianson, David Cummings, Amanda Dahlke, Steven DePrey, Kathryn Drost, Carol Eck, Alysondra Edwards, Bryce Edwards, Susan Filter, Leanne Foster, Peggy Furlin, Gordon Goers, Rose Goers, Karen Hammer, Jane Harvey, Carolyn Heidemann, Michelle Hemling, Julie Haug, Constance Hurley, Christopher Johnson, Timothy Johnston, Keriann Kirkeng, Jeffrey Knier, Ronald Korte, Jennifer Krauklis, Katie Kuntz, Carlton Kutzke, Linda Kutzke, John Laundrie, Anna Lecher, Justin Lecher, Ann Lee, Kendall Lemke, Joy Lenz, April Lynch, Steven Masche, Marie Mertz, Henry Mess, Rosetta Metcalf, Chryshelle Meteye, Bonnie Mierendorf, Morgan Mlsna, Stacey Mosher, Lana Murphy, Susan Nesemann, Bonnieta Nolan, Janet Peitz, Lindsey Pellmann, Mark Pickard, Amy Pidsosny, Jesse Pidsosny, Greta Pingel, James Rath, Linda Richardson, Joseph Riedl, Melissa Roth, Erin Saylor, Teresa Schickel, Kris Schilling, Brock Schneider, Cynthia Schroeder, Denise Schroeder, Jennifer Schultz, Mary Schultz, Joseph Seufzer, Sara Strupp, Kristopher Stull, Michael Sukow, Daniel Thousand, Hans Vergel de Dios, Zachary Wedel, Douglas Weittenhillar, Mathew Yaroch and Sandra Zastrow.
Gallon Donors were: Michael Minning - 1 Gallon; Holly Christian, Melicent Miller & John Stofflet - 3 Gallons; Vicki Sukor - 4 Gallons; Andela Fromader - 6 Gallons; Andrew Tonies - 11 Gallons; and Mary Mess - 13 Gallons.
There were a total of 89 units collected which means that 267 potential lives may have been saved. There were 13 first-time donors.
The next Red Cross blood drive scheduled to take place is on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, from noon - 6 p.m. at the Lake Mills Community Center. Anyone wishing to schedule an appointment may call 1-800-RED-CROSS or 1-800-733-2767.