Scholarship season has begun for Junior Achievement of Wisconsin. In April 2021, the JA Business Challenge will offer college scholarships to the winners of a half-day business strategy tournament for high school students. The stakes are high as student teams compete to run a virtual manufacturing company. Their success depends on decisions the students make about production levels, marketing, product pricing, research & development, and capital improvements.
The competition teaches students about the decisions needed to develop a successful company and provides the opportunity to practice skills like critical thinking, strategic development, and teamwork. The student teams with the best company performance in each regional competition win higher education scholarships.
All 2021 competitions will be held virtually. The South Central Region JA Business Challenge is April 14, 2021. Students in Wisconsin counties including and south of a line from Dodge County to Crawford County can register at http://bit.ly/jabcsc21.
Regional sponsors for the JA Business Challenge in the South Central Region include Festival Foods, OneNeck IT Solutions, and TDS.
Four student teams from the South Central JA Business Challenge event will advance to the virtual state championship on May 4, 2021. The statewide event is sponsored by Acuity.
