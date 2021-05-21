Lake Mills High School is proud to announce two graduating seniors have been awarded the distinction of Global Scholar.
The Global Scholar distinction is awarded to those who have demonstrated a strong interest in global citizenship by successfully completing a global education curriculum and engaging in co-curricular activities and experiences that foster the development of global competencies.
The criteria include four credits in one world language, four credits in globally focused classes, eight cultural literacy reflections, participation in school-wide global activities and a global service project.
This year Robert (Sam) Giombetti and Molly Williams have earned this award and will receive a certificate from the State Superintendent of Education and a designation on their transcript that they are Global Scholars.