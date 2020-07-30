If your pup could use a “spring cleaning,” head to Tyranena Brewing Company in Lake Mills on Saturday, Aug. 15 for their annual dog wash. It can be a hassle to get a pooch in the bathtub for a good scrub, but for only $15 volunteers will bathe pets.

For an additional $5, their nails can also be trimmed courtesy of the Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic.

The dog wash runs from noon to 3 p.m. and proceeds from this event benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

Dogs in attendance should be well behaved, on leash, and current on vaccinations.

Call 920-674-2048 for more information.

Load comments