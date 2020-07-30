If your pup could use a “spring cleaning,” head to Tyranena Brewing Company in Lake Mills on Saturday, Aug. 15 for their annual dog wash. It can be a hassle to get a pooch in the bathtub for a good scrub, but for only $15 volunteers will bathe pets.
For an additional $5, their nails can also be trimmed courtesy of the Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic.
The dog wash runs from noon to 3 p.m. and proceeds from this event benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
Dogs in attendance should be well behaved, on leash, and current on vaccinations.
Call 920-674-2048 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.