As a child when the calendar turned to December, we got ready for the Feast of Saint Nick on the eve of Dec. 5. It was always so mysterious because it was not Santa Claus coming for Christmastime, it was when a paper bag full of candy, nuts, and oranges was delivered after dark. We did not hang up our stockings or put out our shoes but the tradition at our house was when the door opened, and a paper bag of goodies slid across the floor. We never discovered who it was and could not figure out who it could be as our parents were usually sitting there with us…or seemed to be. Having an orange was such a treat and I wondered how it could be fresh when the weather was so cold. Looking back on these treasured days as a child growing up on a farm seems almost like it must have been someone else.
Club 55 is collecting non-perishable food and personal hygiene products for the Food Pantry. Look for the drop off when you come to RLAC.
Foot Care is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 12:30-2 p.m., by appointment only. You may reserve your spot by calling 920-918-3176…Bring your own towel, $15. Foot Care is considered an essential service and we are lucky to have Deb, an RN, come each month on the second Tuesday.
Our contest this week is: ‘If you are a hunter tell us about your most amazing experience.’ Send your entry to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us by Monday, Dec. 7 to be entered into the drawing for $5 Chamber Bucks. You can also spread the word about our Club 55 Senior Center and have a chance to win a $20 gift card to Lake Mills Market or Coffee Van Go (located inside of the LM Market). Ask a friend if they receive the news happening at Club 55 and if not, send them this link: lakemillsseniorcenter.org There is no limit on how many friends you can refer and will get one entry for each friend referred. Two winners will be drawn on Friday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m.
Planning Ahead: Club 55 will close on Dec. 21 and reopen on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. There will not be any activities offered but we will be open for our Bia deliveries on Wednesdays from 2-2:30 p.m. as usual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.