Celebrate National Friends of Libraries week
Shown above are City Manager Steve Wilke, who signed a proclamation designating Oct. 18-24, 2020, as Friends of Libraries Week in Lake Mills, and Vicki Wickliffe, President of the Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library.

 Contributed

National Friends of Libraries Week is observed every October across the country. At that time local Friends’ groups are recognized for their financial support and volunteer activities that make possible additional programming, library equipment, support for children’s summer reading, and special events throughout the year.

The Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library was established in 1987. The mission of the Friends is to: provide services to support the library staff and board; sponsor programs designed to improve the social, cultural, and intellectual life of the community; and promote the library in all phases of the community.

According to President Vicki Wickliffe, the Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library has made significant contributions over its 23 years of existence. In 2013 the Friends contributed $40,000 towards the library’s interior renovation. During the past five years the group has provided $3,900 for children’s programs and supplies, $2,100 for author visits and special programs, and $900 for library furniture and equipment. In addition, the local group provided $2,000 to Lake Mills area schools for reading-related programs and activities, contributed $1,500 to the Jefferson County Literacy Council, and awarded $4,000 in scholarships to Lake Mills area high school seniors.

Membership forms to join the Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library are available on the library’s website, or, in the library when it is open to the public.

