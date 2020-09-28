As we turn the calendar to October and the days seem to all run together, I am so ready for this Covid-19 Pandemic to end. We did pretty well when we could get outside in nice weather and now we need to think of new ways to stay positive and busy. On my trip to the library last week a friend asked if Club 55 had reopened and I said that we had and were slowly adding activities. She lifted her arm with a stack of books and said, “This is how I spend my days.” Reading for me has always offered an escape from the real world and I will admit to checking out a couple of my favorite ‘no brainer’ authors to do just that!
We are excited to see the response we have had for our first Bia meal delivery and looking forward to Wednesday, Oct. 7 when we can enjoy it. You can sign up at RLAC when you are there or call 920-648-8035 by 3 p.m. on the Thursday (Oct.1st) before the meal. The meal will be the same menu that is delivered to Trinity Pines and will be delivered to Club 55 at RLAC by 2 p.m. for pick up. The cost, including tax, is $10.55 and will be packaged individually and delivered cold with reheat instructions. Payment is due at time of delivery by cash or check payable to Bia Food Company. The menu for Oct. 7 is Octoberfest: brats and kraut, German potato salad and dessert.
Club 55 will continue to offer the outdoor activities as weather allows, the Monday biking and Friday kayaking. However, our Thursday exercise with Diane will meet at RLAC at 10 a.m. and then go outdoors if weather allows. You can go online to see the calendar of activities at www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/calendar-of-events-club55.cfm
Our contest for this week is ‘Who was or still is your best childhood friend?’ Tell us the name of your best friend and how long you have been friends. Send it to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us or post it on the Club 55 Facebook page by Monday, Oct. 5 to be entered in the drawing for a $5 Chamber Bucks. The winner for the Favorite Teacher contest was Marilyn DeBoom, and the winner for the Favorite Halloween Costume contest was Karen Crosby.
You are welcome to stop in at Club 55 just to get out of the house for a bit if needed, mask required.
