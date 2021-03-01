In honor of Public Schools Week, Feb. 22-26, CAPE (Citizen Advocates for Public Education) presented a gift of a specially chosen book to each classroom at Lake Mills Elementary School.
4K through1st grade classrooms received In My Heart, by Jo Witek. With colorful illustrations and heart cutouts, this book empowers and supports the social/emotional growth of primary learners by noticing, naming, and celebrating their feelings.
2nd through 4th grade classrooms received Your Fantastic Elastic Brain, by JoAnn Deak, PhD. This engaging and empowering book invites children to train their brains, calling them neurosculptors! It names and celebrates the amazing jobs each part of the brain has, explaining how it grows, changes, and affects all aspects of their learning.
Both books were chosen to inspire and meet the developmental needs of all learners, as they navigate this challenging and complex school year.
