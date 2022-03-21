Club 55 Senior Center celebrated both Saint Patrick’s Day and Bingo in style last week with a very special bingo as a memorial to the Senior Center Recreation Supervisor Jane’s mother, Betty Smith.
Betty loved to play bingo whenever she could, and Jane and family members provided a special tribute with great prizes and a $50 grand prize. Green Culver's Custard, brownies frosted with delicious green frosting and about 50 bingo players filled the RLAC gym that was decorated with green balloons.
In memory of Betty, Ben Dayton, Director of Recreation for the Lake Mills Area School District, presented Club 55 a microphone and a special software hook-up so that the bingo numbers will appear on our large television screen, and that all numbers called will clearly be heard. There is also a plaque designating that it is in memory of Elizabeth “Betty” Smith.
One of the schedule changes is that Pickleball will replace Archery on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. I can almost hear the cheering of the pickleball players as this is a very popular sport right now. Pickleball will remain on Mondays at 10 a.m. so now you will have two opportunities to play.
We are gearing up for the City-wide rummage sale on May 6 and 7. We are asking for donations of gently used clothing of all sizes and for all ages, household articles, bedding, shoes, houseplants, or garden started seedlings, sports equipment, gardening equipment, etc.
We are not accepting furniture and hope that folks will look carefully at their donations to see if they would purchase their items at a sale. We also welcome volunteers to help sort and price the items that are donated, help to set up for the sale, workers the days of the sale, and helpers to take down on Saturday when the sale is over.
This is our annual fundraiser for Club 55, and it was a great success for us in the past. Call 920-728-2176 or stop in to sign up to help and enjoy the company of others. We will start accepting donations soon.