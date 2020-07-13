We have been discussing reopening Club 55 Senior Center but each time we think of a tentative date we seem to have a glitch and cannot move forward. We know people are anxious to get back to socializing and feel some sort of normalcy in their routines, but we need to be able to provide the safest environment possible. It is for that reason that we invited Lisa Jensen, BSN, RN, NCSN, Community Health and Wellness Manager, and Infection Preventionist from Fort HealthCare to speak to our Advisory Board. We want to make sure we have the best information when we are safe to open.
As I mentioned in last week’s column, I find myself thinking of the past more and more. This morning I decided to watch the sunrise from the bridge at Bartels’ Beach and hopefully get a picture with the sun reflecting on the millpond. I was a bit surprised that there were two young kids, maybe seven and 11 fishing at the channel when I arrived. When I asked if they were having any luck, the youngest one was anxious to tell me that they got up at 4:30 a.m. so they could fish. He also explained in detail how to untangle your line when you got a ‘bird nest’. I learned that was his description of a knotted-up line when the casting did not go well.
I remembered taking my grandchildren to fish from that area, and the delight they had when they caught anything. We always walked from our house on West Lake Park Place down Ferry Drive to Bartels’. Another reminder of the years that have passed so quickly was walking past the sailboat imprint in the sidewalk cement which for us was a marker to stop there and wait for me to catch up to those that always wanted to go ahead. Those kids are all adults now. I would love to know if any of you reading this are having nostalgic memories during this safe-at-home time, or is it just me?
Congratulations to our winner of the Favorite Movie Contest, Kathleen O’Hearn, for having her name drawn for a $5 Chamber Bucks certificate. Our next contest is ‘What is your favorite restaurant or favorite food when you eat out?’ Send your answer to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us by midnight, Monday, July 20, for the drawing on Tuesday, July 21, of another $5 Chamber Bucks.
