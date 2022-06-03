The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides eligible seniors with $25 in vouchers to use at farmers’ markets and participating roadside stands throughout Wisconsin to help stretch their food dollars. The vouchers may be used to purchase only Wisconsin grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs.
You must be 60 years of age or older (or a Native American 55 or older) and your household gross income must be at or below 185% of federal poverty level: one person: $2,096 monthly / $25,142 annual income; two persons: $2,823 monthly/$33,874 annual income; for each additional household member, add $728 monthly/$8,732 annually.
Vouchers will be distributed on a “first-come, first-serve” basis. Visit the ADRC office or one of our scheduled distribution sites listed below, complete the screening, and eligible applicants will receive their vouchers same day. Or, if you prefer, contact the ADRC at 920-674-8734 and complete an eligibility screening over the phone. Eligible applicants will receive their vouchers by mail. Vouchers are available June 1-Sept. 30. Vouchers must be used by October 31, 2022.
Distribution Sites: Friday, June 10, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Fort Atkinson Senior Center - 307 Robert Street, Fort Atkinson ; Monday, June 13, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church (JC Food Pantry) 129 N. Watertown, Johnson Creek ; Friday, June 24, 12 - 2 p.m. K.J Memorial Library, 625 N. Monroe St. Waterloo and Tuesday, June 28, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Watertown Senior Center, 514 S. 1st St. Watertown.