South Side Eagles 4-H Club recently held elections for the 2020-2021 4-H year. The election was held at the Jefferson County Fair Park Activity Center on Monday April 12, 2021. Serving as President will be Kayla Roidt, Vice-President Chris Nordness, Secretary Emma Hertel, Treasurer Evan Roidt, Reporter Lilyana Eggert, Corresponding Secretary Blake Bohlman, and Photographers Sara Nordness, Kimmy Roidt, Joshua Nordness, Mark Beeney, Evelyn Hertel, and Lilyana Eggert.
The next meeting of the South Side Eagles will be on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Park Activity Center.
