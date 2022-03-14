‘Top-o-the-mornin’ to all of you on this Saint Patrick’s Day! This is one of those holidays that our family always celebrated. Mom was half Irish and half Norwegian and Dad was half Norwegian and half German but Irish took top billing not only on March 17 but all year long.
Looking back, I can see the influences that prompted me to also bring that heritage to my children who drank green milk for breakfast as a reminder of this day. I also made it special for my primary students in the classroom with leprechaun pranks, wearing green, and putting the challenge word leprechaun on our spelling list for the week.
Some of you have asked about the Accreditation for the Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers (WASC) and if it will change Club 55. The accreditation will show that Lake Mills has worked hard to provide a gathering space that meets standards of the National Institute of Senior Centers for operation and development. It has taken dedicated volunteers and staff many hours to complete the areas needed for the review board that will visit to assess our work. We are hopeful to have a date for this review yet this spring and will keep you posted.
There is a special Bingo in memory of Jane’s mom Betty Smith this Wednesday, March 16, with many surprise prizes. The grand prize for blackout will be $50 cash. Betty loved to play bingo and win prizes. Culver's mint ice cream will be served as a special treat. Bingo is played in the gym at RLAC from 1-2:30 p.m. and is a free game. Thanks, Jane, for this tribute to your moms’ memory and sharing it with all of us.
As nicer weather sets in there are more folks taking advantage of the indoor walking that they can do to get ready for finally being able to walk outdoors in the fresh air. No more ice and slush to be cautious of while getting your exercise. Remember that you may use the halls for walking or the equipment in the fitness room during the hours that Club 55 is open (10-3 M-Th). Check the calendar online at https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/calendar-of-events-club55.cfm
Stay tuned for more information on the May rummage sale and where to drop items off. Maybe you would like to volunteer to help sort and price or help the days of the sale. Call 920-728-2176 to get more information.