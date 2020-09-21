The performing arts all around the world are having to significantly adapt due to the health crisis.

Vivid Visions will be held at Commons Park in Lake Mills on Sept. 26 at 3 and 6 p.m. The ballet will take the audience through Ms. Henninger’s brand new work set to Max Richter’s Recomposed Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Envisioning healing and hope for the city, nation and all of humanity for a stronger future together.

Limited outdoor seating. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to help maintain social distancing. Changes may be made due to inclement weather.

To RSVP go to www.magnumopusballet.org.

