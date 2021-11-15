The Rock Lake Troopers 4-H Club would like to help the community with a food drive to help the local food pantries. The food drive will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Lake Mills Market. The time will be from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. The club will have an area in the parking lot to collect the food and other items. The food pantry is looking for food, cleaning supplies, and other toiletries. The club is hoping to fill the truck. Please look for our sign in the parking lot on Saturday. The club would greatly appreciate your support.
Gracelynn Dolph