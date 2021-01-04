I was reflecting on how different this Christmas has been for me and had Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) on for background noise when I realized that the guest speaker was talking about loneliness. The speaker being interviewed was the United Kingdom Minister of Loneliness. It seems that nine million of the approximately 67 million population of the UK, many of them elderly, had identified as feeling lonely much of the time. Research shows that many health issues are connected to a feeling of isolation and that it is a sad reality of modern life. It is just one of the reasons that it is so important to have a gathering place for older adults. It is true that older adults are not the only ones that may feel isolated or alone, but it is this population that is probably retired and does not have routine interactions face-to-face with others. Good for the UK for realizing that we can all use help to cope, especially during this pandemic.
Foot Care with Deb is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 12, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Appointments are required by calling 920-918-3176. Please bring your own towel, $15.
Club 55 still has lots of puzzles to choose from and has many people taking some home to work on and then returning them and getting new ones. It is a great way to spend time indoors when the weather is not conducive to being outside for long periods of time. We also have some books that were donated that you may take to help pass the time. Come on in and get some.
Our hours for the beginning of 2021 will remain the same…Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays we are open from 10 a.m. - noon. Wednesday’s hours are 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. We have exercise with Diane in the gym at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Start the new year building your core strength and improving your balance with this free half hour. Wednesday mornings are a great time to bring your craft or stitchery project in and share ideas with others. Anytime that Club 55 is open you are free to use the fitness room or do your walking indoors.
Our contest for this week is “What is your Favorite Winter Sport?” Maybe it is something that you like to participate in or watch. Send your entry for the drawing of $5 Chamber Bucks to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us by Monday Jan. 11.
