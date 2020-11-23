As the colder weather finds its’ way into Fall it is time to make soup! Our contest for this week is ‘What is your Favorite Soup?’ For those of us lucky enough to grow up on homemade soup you probably have some family favorites. I love making soup as it fills the house with an aroma that just provides comfort as well as enticing the taste buds. Many of us are spending more time at home so it is a good time to get the recipe book out and create a new soup. I am always happy to make a huge batch of soup so I can share some and put some in the freezer for later. Most soups freeze really well and are my go-to on cold days. I freeze some in one serving containers and have an instant meal in minutes. I would have to choose between my two favorites, Upstate Minestrone and White Chicken Chili, a recipe shared from my daughter.
Send your favorite soup to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us to be entered into this weeks’ contest. Your entry must be received by Monday, Nov. 30 to be entered into the drawing for a $5 Chamber Bucks. Think about what soup you are most hungry for, submit your entry and start cooking! I bet there will be a lot of turkey soup simmering.
It is nice to see the folks that are signing into Club 55 during the hours we are open (10a.m. — 3 p.m. Mon thru Thurs) and using the fitness room at RLAC. It is a great way to work out while socially distancing. Please remember to follow the sanitary protocols and wipe down all equipment afterward. Sanitary wipes and spray are provided in the room, questions, just ask.
You may also come indoors to walk during the hours that we are open, please sign in at Club 55.
Beginner Line Dancing is offered on Mondays at 10a .m. and advanced Line Dancing at 11 a.m. Come and see what it is all about and leave humming a tune that is stuck in your head, a fun way to start your week.
Exercise continues in the gym on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-10:30 a.m. Diane provides a great variety of movements to strengthen and stretch those muscles we neglect to use often enough.
Like to do crafts, bring your project and join others on Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
Face Masks are
required at RLAC
Happy Thanksgiving!
