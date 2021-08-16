Third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Wisconsin Room on the 2nd floor beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
All skill levels welcome. The group is geared for adults but all are welcome. Children 10 and under should be accompanied by an adult. This is a casual gathering where some assistance can be provided. We have some yarn available and the library has knitting needles and crochet hooks that can be checked out with your library card. We will also have access to helpful Youtube videos.
We will be knitting and crocheting but other fiber crafts welcome. Call Shelby the library at (920) 563-7790 for additional information.