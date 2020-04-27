As we change the calendar to May, my thoughts turned to teacher-mode and planning activities for my students. Of course, we always started the month making May Day baskets, talking about the tradition and how fun it is to surprise someone and bring joy to their day, but by doing it without letting them know who it is from. That added a bit of mystery and challenge for primary students and a whole lot of fun for me. I could add tales of other years when students told who they gave baskets to and how they delivered them. Some would ring the doorbell and hide others just hung the basket on the doorknob and watched. Some years I provided the candy or popcorn to fill the baskets, other years we made paper flowers to fill the baskets.
I talked to my sisters when I decided to write about May baskets because my first memory was not at the country school we attended before moving to Lake Mills. I assumed we made them in those early grades, but I did not remember making any. My oldest sister did remember making them, picking flowers or weeds from the ditch to fill them, and delivering them on our walk home. (Yes, we walked the mile back and forth.) However, my other sister also did not remember any of this.
My first memory of receiving a May basket was our first year in Lake Mills when I was in fifth grade. We moved here in December and lived in a grand old house on Highway B that had a barn with horses across the road. There were open fields of farmland where the subdivisions are now. Two boys from my class had ridden their bikes out and hung a basket on our front door but did not hide well enough to not be seen. I guess it was that hanging around to see if it is found that my students talked about. That house still holds a lot of memories of the transition of a country farm kid being one of three in her class to having 25 or more.
During this pandemic seems like a perfect time to bring the tradition of May baskets back to our community. Todays’ terms for this great custom are ‘random acts of kindness’ or maybe ‘paying it forward’ but research will provide the fact that we have been doing this for a very long time. Hope your family will experience the joy of giving!
