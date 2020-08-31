The American Red Cross held a blood drive on Aug. 4. Not availale at press time were the list of donors who reached gallon markers the past two drives which were held June 9 & Aug. 4.
One gallon - Mary Bade, Gerald Brown, Ann Kiser, Anne Lucas, Claire McLaughlin, Lana Murphy, Alanis VanDusen, Daniel Vincenzi and David Wegner. Two gallons - Richard Courtois, Amanda Dahlke, Chelsea Kemmerling, Eryn Opgenorth, Andrew Palmer and Kelsey Perry. Three gallons - Tim Borchardt and Steven Murphy. Four gallons - Jane Harvey and Nicholas Tippery, six gallons - Larry Raupp, eight gallons - Bonnie Weber-Mosher, nine gallons - Carolyn Heidemann, Carlton Kutzke, 11 gallons - Jo Christianson, John Wells and 21 gallons - Alan Brawders.
Mark your calendars for the next blood drive, Oct. 6 at the Lake Mills Municipal Building in Lake Mills, from noon to 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.