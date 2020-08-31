The American Red Cross held a blood drive on Aug. 4. Not availale at press time were the list of donors who reached gallon markers the past two drives which were held June 9 & Aug. 4.

One gallon - Mary Bade, Gerald Brown, Ann Kiser, Anne Lucas, Claire McLaughlin, Lana Murphy, Alanis VanDusen, Daniel Vincenzi and David Wegner. Two gallons - Richard Courtois, Amanda Dahlke, Chelsea Kemmerling, Eryn Opgenorth, Andrew Palmer and Kelsey Perry. Three gallons - Tim Borchardt and Steven Murphy. Four gallons - Jane Harvey and Nicholas Tippery, six gallons - Larry Raupp, eight gallons - Bonnie Weber-Mosher, nine gallons - Carolyn Heidemann, Carlton Kutzke, 11 gallons - Jo Christianson, John Wells and 21 gallons - Alan Brawders.

Mark your calendars for the next blood drive, Oct. 6 at the Lake Mills Municipal Building in Lake Mills, from noon to 6 p.m.

