I was thinking about Valentine’s Day and how much the tradition has changed since I was a student in the one room country school that my siblings and I attended. Our school had all grades 1-8 in the same room, yes it was small.
There were two other girls in my class. Any holiday was an event to celebrate, as there was no internet, cell phones, or instant communication as there is now. We decorated the classroom that we all shared and made our valentine boxes at home and then brought them to school to hold the cards that we received.
The teacher always reminded us that if we wanted to bring cards that we were to bring them for everyone. Teachers knew about inclusion and diversity even back 70 years ago.
Our cards were made and decorated at home from doilies and paper or whatever we had. Sometimes the paste we used needed to be ‘re-glued’ as it dried out and the papers came apart. It was an event as anticipated as the Super Bowl for us!
I once had a neighbor tell me that she didn’t know why I went to the bother of decorating my house for each holiday or season as I just needed to take it down and redo it. Maybe my childhood influenced my enjoyment of each special day or maybe it was that I spent many years sharing that feeling with students in my classroom. I believe that as we become the older generation, we should share our experiences of the past, so it is not lost.
