Club 55 Senior Center continues to offer programming at RLAC during these cooler Fall days. We loved being in Commons Park and enjoying the great weather but know that Wisconsin weather offers the ‘variety pack’ and we roll with it. Last week’s bingo was held in the gym so we could physically distance and still enjoy getting out. It is an unusual picture at first to see everyone sitting so far apart, wearing masks and focusing on their bingo card. It is what the pandemic demands, and we get used to it. Our next bingo will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 1-2:30 p.m. at Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC), 229 Fremont Street.
Club 55 welcomes Jamie and Margaret, instructors, and their Line Dance Classes to our Monday programming. Stop in and try their beginner class at 10 a.m. or if you are a long time, line dancer, 11 a.m. is the class for you. These free classes are great exercise and work on balance and coordination. No need to pre-register, just stop in and see what it is all about. Watch for a while or get a quick mini lesson and join the group. Masks are required and physical distancing is observed.
Many of us feel a bit suppressed during this pandemic as it changes the way we do most of our routine activities. It takes a new decision and process each time we leave the house. With cooler weather and shorter daylight requiring more time indoors, make sure to reach out to connect with a friend, neighbor, or relative each day. Your phone call or message sent in a card or email will brighten someone’s day. It will also bring you the satisfaction and reward that you may have been the one bright spot in an otherwise routine day.
Our contest for this week is ‘What is your Favorite Fall Treat?’ It may be an activity, food, or whatever you look forward to as the seasons change. Send your entry to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us by Monday, Oct. 26 to be entered into a drawing for $5 Chamber Bucks.
Club 55 Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Check our website for the scheduled activities at https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/calendar-of-events-club.cfm
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.