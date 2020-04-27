Despite the stay at home order, the American Blood Drive which was held on April 14 at the Lake Mills Municipal building. There were 72 donors who showed up to help save over 200 lives by donating their blood. The American Red Cross collected a total of 69 pints of much need blood. There were 13 first time donors and hope that we will see them at our next drive on June 9. Donors were: Emma Ganey, Andrew Palmer, Bonnie Mierendorf, Jeffrey Danielson, Mark Pickhard, Edward Heimstreet, Jo Christianson, James Rath, Paul Glasser, Carlton Kutzke, David Cummings, Linda Kutzke, Philip Sillman, Michelle Elias, Monica Yandre, Bonnie Mosher, Janet Peitz, Jane Harvey, Damon Tracy, Andrew Tonies, Lori McFarland, Holly Christian, Rose Goers, Edwin Morse, Larry Raupp, Lynn Everett, Loretta Grossman, Nicholas Tippery, Cory Miller, Terry Heinz, Kin Dewitt, Luella Burdick, Steven Schroeder, Linda Richardson, Mary Taylor, Melicent Miller, Gina Gehring, Pamela Korte, Kristikne De Blare, Scott Erwin, Karen Goeschko, Teresa Schickel, Chelsea Zegler, Cheryl Kolkovich, Amy Bell, Henry Mess, Michael Borgrud, Dennis Rodenkirch, Annika Purisch, Kathryn Weisenburger, Jason Steinberg, John Hughes, Mary Wheeler, Daniel Thousand, Donna Rodenkirch, Jackie Schroeder, Lori Gullixson, Megan Hayes, Joseph Fitzgibbon, Rachel Helwig, Jane Hoeppner, Lindsey Pellmann, Charlene Cederberg, David Smith, Meredith Spangler, Kristen Stilling, Bonny Smith, Rebecca Carney, Andrea Camacho, Dale Nemitz, Bonnie Crawford and Andrea Graham.
Remember to make your appointment for the next drive on June 9 at the Lake Mills Municipal Building, and as always walk-ins are welcome.
