Over the past year, essential workers have played an important role in keeping our community together as we navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. To show its appreciation, Western Governors University (WGU) is launching a new scholarship for all essential workers looking to further their education.
The Essential Workers Scholarship is open to new students whose jobs have been considered to be essential throughout the pandemic - like first responders, grocery store employees, postal workers, sanitation workers, delivery drivers, transit employees and countless others. The deadline to apply for this scholarship is June 30, 2021, and the application can be found at wgu.edu/essential.
