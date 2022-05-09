The saying that ‘It takes a village’ certainly proved true for this year’s rummage sale at Club 55 Senior Center. We participate in the city-wide rummage sale in May to serve as a fund raiser for us. Thank you for the many donations that were brought in for us to price and add to our sale. Thank you to the many volunteers that helped get items ready and then helped to set up, staff the sale, take down and clean up.
If you have had your own sale, you know how many hours it takes to get ready and how much work it is. Now imagine how difficult that would be if you had no extra space to receive donations or store them until the days of the sale, sort and price, but carry on with your planned activities for the week. We are extremely thankful to have our senior center but know that to carry off an event we need to get really creative and patient.
The senior centers that surround us have larger facilities with several rooms to accommodate many activities. Club 55 Senior Center is located in the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC). We rent our room from RLAC and sometimes are able to use the gym for exercise or programs that are scheduled. However, the RLAC Building which is the former St. Pauls’ Elementary School, has several former classrooms and spaces that are used for classes for children and adults that are RLAC Members. We have one room within the building and are doing our best to provide a gathering space for older adults in our community.
Our hope is and always has been to have a facility that can provide for the socialization, stimulating activities, and changing needs of older adults. Active adults that continue to be engaged with friends and activities avoid the isolation of living alone. The feeling of isolation can result in poor physical and mental health.
The Mission of Club 55 is to serve the community as a gathering place for adults, and to provide engaging activities that support healthy living and independence.
There is no fee to join-if you are here-you are a member, and we welcome you to enjoy visiting and participating. We are open Mon. thru Thurs. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. RLAC is located at 229 Fremont Street. For more information call 920-728-2176.