Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Jefferson County will be offering the following support programs: Monday Morning Caregiver Coffee Hour, Mondays at 10 a.m., led by three Dementia Care Specialists of Jefferson, Dodge, and Rock Counties. Joined by the Alzheimer’s Association and a Family Caregiver Specialist of the ADRC of Jefferson County.
Dementia Caregiver Support Group, Wednesdays at 10 a.m., led by Dementia Care Specialist of Jefferson County. Weekly Wednesday Caregiver Check-Ins, will be Wednesdays at 2 p.m. starting April 7, led by Dementia Care Specialist of Jefferson County.
All programs are currently virtual, with a call-in option. If you are looking for additional support or disease specific programs Dementia Care Specialist, Heather Janes at 920-675-4035 for more information or e-mail her at HeatherJ@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
To get the Zoom link or phone number to call in, please contact Dementia Care Specialist, Heather Janes, at 920-675-4035 or e-mail at HeatherJ@jeffersoncountywi.gov
