The much-anticipated culminating show of Overture Center’s Jerry Awards 2019-20 program will go on as planned on Sunday, June 7 at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live. The 90-minute show, featuring video clips of musical theater performances, student and school awards and special guests can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/JerryAwards/.
Lake Mills High School was awarded in the Outstanding Ensemble category for “Urinetown, The Musical,” as well as outstanding choreography by Samantha Heimstreet and Eli Wedel and Outstanding Lead Performance by Ellyn Werner as Penny Pennywise.
“Urinetown” was performed in November 2019 at Lake Mills High School. One reviewer said of the Lake Mills ensemble:
“Overall, the ensemble in this production of Urinetown had excellent cohesion as a group, both vocally and in acting and supporting the story. Harmonies and vocal unity were consistent and worked throughout the various styles of songs in the show. The entire ensemble was focused and adding to the storytelling throughout the show — not one performer seemed outside the world of the play at any moment. The Poor were especially effective in portraying their characters and in vocal interpretation of the songs. With this show, the messaging is so dark, but there is also so much humor and a variety of musical styles, and the ensemble really seemed to “get it” and make it work so well.”
Werner was also chosen by her fellow cast and crew members as the Spirit award winner for Lake Mills High School. She will perform during the virtual awards June 7.
“We understand how much work went into these school productions and how much our students look forward to this night recognizing their achievements,” said Tim Sauers, Overture’s vice president of programming and engagement and co-host of the show. “We’re going to give them the honors and recognitions they deserve.”
A catalyst for elevating and developing young, aspiring talent, the Jerry Awards program encourages and honors excellence in high school musical theater. This season 101 schools and community theater groups from 32 counties across Wisconsin participated in the program with 85 productions adjudicated by trained Jerry Awards reviewers.
Twenty-five of the 101 musical theater programs were affected by school closures and could not be reviewed for the 2019-20 show. Overture plans to pay tribute to these hard-working students and productions during the livestream event.
Now in its 11th year, the Jerry Awards began in 2009/10 and has since expanded across Wisconsin through partnerships with Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee, The Grand Theater in Wausau and Viterbo University Fine Arts Center in La Crosse. Award recipients have gone on to become musical theater professionals. The program is named in honor of Madison philanthropist W. Jerome Frautschi.
To be eligible for the Jerry Awards, high schools apply in the fall or spring to have their musical reviewed by the program. Three adjudicators (industry professionals and educators) are assigned to see the show and write a critique evaluating it in various categories such as performance, design and direction. Critiques are compiled and sent to each school with nominations. In addition to the critique and being recognized at the awards show, participating students are eligible to audition for the Jerry Ensemble, become a student critic and receive special ticket offers to performances at Overture Center, Marcus Performing Arts Center, The Grand Theater and Viterbo University Fine Arts Center.
