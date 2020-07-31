The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host the Dodge County Youth Livestock Expo on Aug. 7-9. The purpose of this upcoming event is to provide local youth with an opportunity to exhibit their recent animal projects at a live showcase setting, during these restricted times.
Interested participants and attendees should plan on using the east side entrance, as this will be the only entrance opening during expo weekend. When entering the grounds, participants will need to sign a waiver when registering and wear a provided wristband while showcasing on the grounds. This year’s socially distanced event will no longer include midway rides or concessions.
Registration and weigh-ins will occur all day at the Dodge County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 7. Weigh-ins will begin at 8 a.m. with: pigs (8-10 a.m.), beef (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.), sheep (2:30-4 p.m.). An exhibitor meeting will follow in the farm progress arena at 4:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., a fitting contest will take place for both beef and sheep.
The showcase will begin on Saturday morning, Aug. 8 at 8 a.m. Pigs will be shown in the lamb barn, starting at 8 a.m., followed by beef at 11 a.m. and sheep beginning at 4 p.m. in the afternoon -- both in the farm progress arena. Due to capacity restrictions, there will be no more than six animals per class to promote social distancing.
The Agriculture Olympics are scheduled for Sunday morning at 8 a.m. Local youth are encouraged to participate in this fun, social outlet, play games and win prizes. This socially-distanced event will be a great opportunity for local youth to connect in a familiar setting. Exhibitors and animals will be appropriately spaced in the barns and exhibit areas. Sales will conclude the expo weekend on Sunday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.
Additional questions may be directed to Shawn Odonavan at 920-960-6460 or odonovan.shawn@gmail.com or Alexa Strehlow at 920-382-8747 or lexstrehlow@gmail.com.
