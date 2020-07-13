The 2020 Winner in Poultry Production is Trevor J. Messmer of the Lake Mills FFA. The Poultry Production proficiency is sponsored by Louis & Sandra Arrington Endowment, by Pilgrim’s and by Wallace H. Jerome Endowment..
Four years ago, Messmer began his Supervised Agricultural Experience with the help of his parents. They raised a little over 30 birds, focusing on chickens and pigeons. He soon learned that he had a passion for poultry and began looking for ways to start his own entrepreneurship.
Trevor now owns 195 animals, 119 of them being pigeons, while the rest are made up of geese and ducks of various breeds. He not only provides daily care, but also works to keep them healthy by deworming and vaccinating against common diseases. To grow his flock, Trevor selectively breeds his birds and incubates the eggs for hatching. After receiving a Wisconsin FFA SAE grant, he was able to expand his project.
Messmer has had setbacks and usually it involves his favorite animal and none of the other birds in his flock. Trevor has learned the importance of moving forward.
In coming years, Messmer has goals of renting more land to further reduce his feed costs. Because of his SAE, he has learned the dos and dont's of raising poultry and has been quite successful at shows.
Trevor’s advisor is Luke Wiedenfeld.
We would like to recognize the following state finalists for Poultry Production, second: Faith Beining, Marshfield FFA; third: Abigail Wheaton, Weyauwega-Fremont FFA; fourth: Owen Petrich, Denmark FFA and fifth: Cameron Pokorny, Waupun FFA.
Messmer will find out this summer if he is selected as one of four national finalists. If selected, Trevor will compete at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, in October.
