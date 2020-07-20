As I reported in last week’s column our Club 55 Advisory Board met with Lisa Jensen, Fort HealthCare Community Health and Wellness Manager, and Infection Preventionist, Traci Wilson, Fort HealthCare Community health and Program Coordinator, and Diane Lunde, Fort HealthCare Health and Wellness, and our advocate for area senior centers. Our goal was to establish a reasonable time frame to reopen Club 55. After much discussion we set Tuesday, Sept. 1. There are many things to consider to safely open which we will continue to work on.
We were encouraged to plan events that can be safely done outside while the weather is good, so, plan we did! Each Thursday morning at 10 a.m. we will have ‘Coffee and Conversation at the Commons’. Meet in Commons Park across from the Bank of Lake Mills with a lawn chair and coffee for conversation. Wear a mask and social distance while we catch up with friends for a nice visit. We will plan to meet each Thursday at 10 a.m. for casual conversation and staying in touch.
We will meet in Commons Park by the Band Stand for outdoor bingo on Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 1-2:30 p.m. We will supply both paper and laminated bingo cards. Bring your own markers, chips, or dabbers. Only dry erase markers can be used with laminated cards. Poker chips or buttons make good markers, please bring your own. We will also supply the prizes. There will be seating at the park picnic tables but you may also bring your own lawn chair and a clipboard, book, or magazine to put your bingo card on. We will again be socially distanced. (In case of rain we will reschedule.)
Our ‘Paint a Rock Contest’ this week is more of an activity for you to design as you wish to. Find a smooth rock with a flat surface that can be designed or written on. Good sizes are about three inches or smaller. Using craft paint or permanent markers write a saying, greeting, or paint a picture. Then place the rock somewhere outdoors for someone to find and enjoy or hide again for another lucky person. The goal is to make people smile! You may want to make several.
Foot Care will be offered again on Tuesday, Aug. 11 by appointment only. It will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Club 55 at RLAC. Watch for more information as we get closer.
