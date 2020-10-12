I decided to plant a garden like so many others during this pandemic. Somehow it felt comforting to be in charge of watching something grow. I guess it wasn’t officially a garden as two tomato plants, pepper, and eggplant hardly qualify, but the tomatoes outdid themselves in production. It had been a while since I planted tomatoes and I had forgotten about trimming the suckers to encourage the plant to produce more fruit. As a result, the plants completely took over the side of my garage and then some. However, the growth did not stop production.
When the first frost appeared, it seemed a good time to clean out the overgrown jungle of vines and continuing blossoms. Being pretty frugal I decided to save the green tomatoes and ended up with a bushel of them. I put them in the garage and when I looked at them a few days later was surprised to see so many of them ripening. The ripening jogged a long-ago childhood memory of helping to wrap green tomatoes in newspaper and then keep them in the basement as they ripened. I am always amazed at the information I have stored away that suddenly resurfaces when triggered!
Club 55 is open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and we realize that not everyone is comfortable coming to interact in groups. However, as the weather gets cooler and limits our time outside, come in to do your walking or use the fitness equipment. You do not need to be a member of RLAC to use the fitness area if you are 55+ and signed in to Club 55. It was great to be see how many enjoyed the Monday biking rides around town and the kayak cruises around Rock Lake. Thanks, Jane, for leading these!
Our contest for this week is “What is your Favorite Sport?” Is it one that you participate in or one that you like to watch and follow the action? Submit your answer to be entered into a drawing for $5 Chamber Bucks. Send your entry to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us by Monday, October 19.
Mary Price is the winner of the Childhood Friend Contest. She wrote that she and Barbara Moore Petruska had been friends since Kindergarten in 1934 until Barbara died in 2019…85 years is an amazing friendship. Congratulations on all levels Mary!
Remember to get your flu shot and wear a mask.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.