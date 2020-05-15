The Wisconsin Association for Language Teachers (WAFLT) confers annually two student awards based on teacher recommendation that is sent to a selection committee. The WAFLT Honors in Language Study Award is awarded to students who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in and commitment to their school’s language programs and are the top student in the most advanced language course offered in the school. Nominated by Ellen Onsrud, French Teacher at Lake Mills High School, Annie Purisch, a student of French and Spanish, is a recipient of this year’s award, which recognizes the years of effort she has poured into her studies and into creating an atmosphere which supports multilingual proficiency and global awareness which will last a lifetime.
The WAFLT Excellence in Language Study Award on students who have demonstrated great achievement and progress in language study and who exhibit great potential for further achievement in the language. Also nominated by Ellen Onsrud, Travis Lawrence, French student, is a recipient of this year’s award, which recognizes his interest in language study both within and beyond the classroom and his desire to continue with the language.
