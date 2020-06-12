This week I wanted you to know that we have speculated on when we can reopen Club 55, but each time we think we will set a time there seems to be an anticipated spike of Covid-19. We are going with the Jefferson County Health Department advice which reflects the CDC, and we will be cautious. We know that there will be modifications needed for things that we take for granted. Facemasks will be recommended and precautions with some of the activities. For instance, sanitizing the dominoes after using them, changing out decks of cards and puzzles, possibly bringing our own snacks and beverages. We will adapt to a new norm, and it will be good to be back together again. Stay tuned.
A bit of good news is that we do have Foot Care scheduled for Tuesday, July 14 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Club 55 will open just to accommodate those that have appointments for foot care and not for socialization. Foot Care is considered an essential service, and we have specific plans to keep everyone safe. You must call for an appointment. Deb can accommodate two people at a time with 6-foot distances at 15-minute intervals. As an R.N. she has always followed infection control protocol, sanitize hands, glove change, and will wipe down chair with a bleach wipe between clients. She has always been meticulous about cleaning methods for the soaking bins as well as the clippers and files.
Club 55 will provide a waiting area also distancing six feet apart. Please arrive as close to your appointment time as possible. We are asking those that come to foot care to drive to the back of the building to park and enter through the doors there. We will have signs posted for you to follow, as the front doors will not be open.
Appointments only…July 14…wear a facemask…bring a towel…$15
Appointments can be made by calling Carol at 920-918-3176
The winner of the You and Your Pet Contest was Linda Winterland, congratulations Linda! Linda submitted a picture with her dog.
Our contest for next week is ‘Tell us about your Hobby’ All entries must be submitted by midnight, Monday, June 15 to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us The winner will be drawn on Tuesday, June 16.
