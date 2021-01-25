The Humane Society of Jefferson County is excited to be having our 6th annual Trivia Night on Monday, Feb. 22. It will look a little different this year as Trivia Night is being generously hosted by Mr. Brews Taphouse at 201 N. Main St. in Fort Atkinson. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the competition will commence at 6 p.m. Tables of up to four are $20 and going fast. Go to https://hsjc-wis.com/trivia/ to register today. Trivia Night is sure to be a fun and friendly competition that challenges your knowledge of random trivia facts! During the event this night, there will be guest bartenders from the HSJC, specialty beer and a yappy hour menu. All of the proceeds raised will directly benefit the animals in our care!
About The Humane Society of Jefferson County
The Humane Society of Jefferson County (HSJC) has been serving the community since 1922. HSJC provides life-saving services for abandoned, stray, and surrendered animals as well as a wide range of community animal services and humane education. Each year the HSJC helps save, serve, and provide forever homes to more than 1,000 animals in need.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, Community Outreach Coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, Executive Director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call 920-674-2048.
