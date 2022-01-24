The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, Compeer Financial’s corporate giving program, is offering 123 scholarships to students this year. High school seniors who have an agriculture or rural background, or plan to major in an agriculture-related field at a college, university or technical school are encouraged to apply between now and March 15.
Each scholarship recipient will receive $1,500 for educational tuition expenses. Qualified applicants must live in Compeer Financial’s 144-county territory and have a 3.0 GPA or higher. Recipients will be selected based on academic achievement, agricultural and community organization involvement and essays.
To date, the Fund has awarded 468 scholarships to graduating seniors, totaling $702,000.
“The high school scholarship program aims to encourage students’ commitment to pursuing a career path in agriculture – it’s a signature investment in the future,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer Financial.
Students can find the scholarship application at compeer.com/scholarships. Applications can be emailed to scholarships@compeer.com, mailed to P.O. Box 1219, Lakeville, MN 55044, or submitted in person at a local Compeer Financial office. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, March 15.
About the Fund for Rural America
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, structured to support Compeer Financial’s mission to enrich agriculture and rural America. Compeer Financial’s Board of Directors has dedicated one percent of annual net earnings to support the Fund’s focus areas of agricultural advocacy and development, agriculture education, cooperative initiatives, rural development and community enrichment; and youth engagement. The Fund is managed by a Board of Trustees, made up of team members from Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin and members of the Compeer Financial Board of Directors. More information about opportunities available through the Fund can be found at Compeer.com/giving-back.
About Compeer Financial
Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $25.4 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Based in the Upper Midwest, Compeer Financial exists to champion the hopes and dreams of rural America, while providing personalized service and expertise to clients and the agriculture industry.
Compeer Financial is the third largest cooperative of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of lending institutions supporting agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. Learn more about Compeer Financial’s scholarship program.