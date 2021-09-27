Reminder: Apple Fest is this Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. at RLAC. All older adults are invited to come out to this free ‘pie social’ and hear more about what our Club 55 Senior Center offers here in Lake Mills.
I have always taken lost items that I find to the Police Department as that seems the likely place to look for them. Such was the case last week when no one had claimed a very snazzy looking bike with a flat tire that had been abandoned at RLAC for some time. The RLAC Manager Rene and I agreed that no one seemed to be looking to pick it up, so we sent a call in to the Police to see if a bike fitting that description had been reported. There had not been anyone looking for it, but the dispatcher said that someone would come around and pick it up. Many people ride their bikes to RLAC to work out so we did not want to put the bike out front as it might be confusing which bike to pick up.
Little did we know that a middle school student had parked his bike safely behind the building for the day. When he returned after school the bike was missing and he came in to ask if we had seen it. Apparently too little information on my part in describing which bike to pick up…never mind the fact that I had not put the snazzy bike outside for fear of having the wrong bike taken! Sent another call in to have the student describe his bike and an officer arrived with it safely in the squad. This very patient young man was so polite and thankful to the officer, a happy ending to his day! Our Police Officers certainly have a wide job description.
As the month of October starts, I think of Open Enrollment for Medicare, which starts on Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 7. I will be posting more information in coming weeks, but you can go on www.medicare.gov to review your Part D information.
Foot Care is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13. Call Club 55 at 920-728-2176 to make an appointment.
You can find the monthly calendar of events at Club 55 by going to https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/calendar-of-events-club55.cfm
Dave Winters has offered free guitar lessons for older adults who want to learn. He can be reached at 920-648-2670.