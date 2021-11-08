The Jefferson 1/2 Mile ATV Club held its 4th annual “Save the Racks” ATV Fun Ride & Poker Run Fundraiser in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Oct. 9 event raised $14,500 with all funds being donated to the Fort HealthCare Mammogram Voucher Program. More than 90 members from local ATV clubs and their guests participated in this year’s ride, many dressed in pink and riding in their decorated ATVs all to support the cause. The ride started and ended at Ann’s Farmington Inn and traveled through Sullivan, Helenville, Rome, Jefferson and Johnson Creek.
The success of this year’s event far surpassed event organizer Chris Lemke’s expectations.
“When a group of eleven of us started this event four years ago raising $2,242, we never imagined it would garner so much support so quickly through the tremendous support from club members and the community," Lemke said. "Cancer touches all of us and we are so proud to help those in our local community.”
Since the event’s inception, over $30,000 has been raised by the club and donated to local organizations for Breast Cancer Awareness programs.
The Fort HealthCare Mammogram Voucher Program is a service that offers free mammography or ultrasound service for uninsured or underinsured women or men. For more information on the Fort Memorial Hospital Foundation mammogram vouchers, please contact the Jefferson County Health Department at 920-674-7193 or any local area primary care provider affiliated with Fort HealthCare, UW Health, SSM Health or Rock River Community Clinic.
The Jefferson 1/2 Mile ATV Club is a non-profit organization that was formed in 2004, with over 80 members/ATV enthusiasts, who enjoy recreational riding in the Jefferson and Dodge County. For more information about the club and next year’s event, visit their website at halfmileatvclub.com or check them out on Facebook.