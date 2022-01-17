I admitted in an earlier column that I liked sitting with my coffee in the morning while it is still dark and just enjoying the quiet and the lights of my Christmas tree.
Yes, we are getting more daylight as January unfolds, but most of the added minutes come at the end of the day, so my early mornings continue in front of my tree. And yes, my tree is still up although the kids on the school buses that roll by every day are probably taking bets on when I plan to take it down. I am thinking of transitioning it to a Valentine tree! It has not seemed like I have celebrated the season enough to take it down yet…darn pandemic!
I know that many of our favorite winter events have been postponed so we can do our part to stay safe. I was surprised to watch the national news and see that the Lafarge, Wisconsin School District was featured showing how their outdoor education classroom worked with their kindergarteners. What a great idea! As a retired primary teacher that taught an outdoor nature class each summer, I understand the value of ‘hands on’ outdoor fun…learning through osmosis!
Club 55’s new classes are also well attended and absorbed. Last Monday the 10 a.m. Pickleball group had a great time and Ann could have claimed the prize for coming the farthest to enjoy a morning with classmates. Cardio Drumming is offered on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and had a group that went home feeling energized and ready for the day. We changed our schedule a bit Wednesday at 1 p.m. when Jane could not be here for Archery. We decided a movie day was a great way to spend the afternoon, especially on our ‘new and improved’ larger screen. We will put the TV to good use for the next few weeks as Diane and Rich enjoy a few weeks as snowbirds. We will have exercise DVDs to keep us in shape during their absence. Come and join us at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays.
There are still a few spots open for the Feb. 9 Foot Care. Call 920-728-2176 to make your appointment, bring your own towel, $15.
Our next January bingo is this Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 1-2:30 p.m. in the gym at RLAC. Come early or stay late to get your walking in or use the Fitness room.